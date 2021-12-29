Dubai: Dubai Customs have foiled at attempt to smuggle 1.5 tonnes of crushed captagon pills with a street value of Dh1.4 billion in the biggest seizure of the banned stimulant in the UAE, officials said on Wednesday.
Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali and Tecom Centre thwarted the smuggling attempt. The Customs Operations Room at the Sea Customs Centre Management, aided by Siyaj (the customs port control project), had analysed all data related to a high-risk shipment coming to Jebel Ali Port. The shipment was carefully monitored using the smart system prior to its arrival at the port.
At arrival, the container was inspected and the substance was discovered.
‘No compromise on security’
Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group chairman and CEO and chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “Safety and protecting our society is a strategic priority. This balance between protection, safety and security and facilitating trade and tourism activity is not compromised.”
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and director-general of Dubai Customs, said: “We stand firmly against all attempts of smuggling through the emirate’s ports. This operation proves our customs centres’ readiness and potential to play their role in protecting society, even in this difficult time in which we still face the challenge of COVID-19.”
Dr Abdullah Busnad, executive director of Customs Inspection Division, said: “Dubai Customs never ceases to develop and improve their inspection systems. We have plans set to monitor, follow and intercept high-risk shipments, supported by our highly trained inspectors and sophisticated systems and devices.”
The major haul “crowns the success of ‘Safe Homeland’ campaign, launched by the Sea Customs Centre Management, which has sought to raise the centre’s efficiency since last May.