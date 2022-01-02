Construction site. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested a 10-member gang that stole dozens of copper cables and wires from various sites under construction in the Eastern Region of the emirate.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Eastern Region Police Department of Sharjah Police was initially tipped off about a number of unknown men breaking into construction sites, particularly in the Khor Fakkan area, and stealing large quantities of copper cables and wires.

In light of the reports received, a security team was formed to look into these thefts. The police team collected details about the sites from where these thefts were reported and the criminal method used. Following investigations, police were able to detect the criminals after one of the guards at a construction site noticed the presence of a group of strangers at the site, trying to damage one of the electrical cables. As soon as the security guard raised an alarm, police intervened, forcing the criminals to flee, leaving their instruments that were being used for the crime behind.

Soon, police were able to identify five people who were suspected to be involved in the case. Investigations also revealed that there were other gangs operating in the area, committing similar crimes. Following an intensive search operation, police were able to arrest a total of 10 people.

Investigations revealed that these men were part of a network that specialised in thefts of cables and electrical wires from construction sites. All the men confessed to their crimes and also disclosed the places where they used to hide the stolen items. They were arrested and referred to Public Prosecution.

Lt Col Saeed Khalfan Al Naqbi, Head of the Criminal and Investigations Department at the Eastern Region Police Department of Sharjah, said that thefts of electrical and copper wires had become a concern for owners of facilities under construction and the companies involved.

Deployment of permanent security guards

Sharjah Police General Command has launched a security awareness campaign for owners of facilities under construction, educating them about the safety measures that need to be adopted to the protect the sites from crimes. Measures suggested included deployment of permanent security guards at the sites and storage of all construction material and equipment in a safe place. They were also advised to ensure the sites were properly lit-up at night for better monitoring.