Dubai: A mother sought Dubai Police’s help to rescue her son who, according to her, was trapped into consuming illegal substances.

According to Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, Director of the Hemaya International Center of Dubai Police, the mother called the centre, asking to help her son after he was lured into drug addiction by his peers.

The son, in his 20s, had met a group of people during a training course and they invited him to consume drugs inside their car. He had initially refused, but he kept hanging out with the group until he was tempted into trying the narcotic substance after seeing them consume drugs several times.

“He became a drug addict and his life turned upside down. His only concern was to save money to buy drugs and go out with the group of addicts. Addiction put his future and his academics at risk,” Col Al Khayat said.

The youth’s mother then approached the Hemaya Center for help.

“We studied his case, provided the necessary support and educated him about the dangers of drug addiction. He showed great regret and promised to change his ways with help from a rehabilitation centre,” Col Al Khayat added.

The boy’s condition gradually improved due to the proactive role played by his mother and Hemaya Center’s guidance. Col Al Khayat said that Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police was ready to help people come out of drug addiction, provided they were willing to turn themselves over to the police. “There should be trust between parents and their children. Parents can call Hemaya International Center for help and avail free services,” Col Al Khayat added.

Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotics Law spares addicts from legal punishment if they voluntarily give themselves up to the police. The law also makes it binding on addicts to hand over all drugs they have in possession and receive treatment. Addicts face legal charges if they refuse to get treated.