Abu Dhabi: The Criminal Court of Abu Dhabi has sentenced two Filipino nationals to death for the crime of possession and dealing in narcotics and psychotropic substances, and ordered the confiscation and destruction of the seized products, confiscation of the phones and all objects used in the commission of the crime, as well as the proceeds from the drug trafficking.
The two accused engaged in the criminal activity of trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances for drug dealers acting from abroad, in exchange for money.
How the drugs were moved
The two convicts received large quantities of drugs which were beforehand deposited in uninhabited places whose location coordinates are communicated to them to take receipt of the drugs. The products were then sorted, divided, packaged, and distributed in places they deem appropriate, and whose coordinates and photos were transmitted to the dealer, who in turn forwarded them to the drug addicts who sought to obtain the drugs by communicating via WhatsApp.
The police investigations proved the facts and the case was referred to the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution and a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspects and a search of their homes. The police force that arrested the suspects and searched their residences found a suspicious crystalline substance that proved, following analysis, to be a prohibited psychotropic substance. The police officers also found the phones used by the two accused to sell the drugs via social media.