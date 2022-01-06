Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced a drug dealer to 10 years in jail for possessing and promoting illegal substances via WhatsApp.
According to the official records, the defendant was caught with 7.5kg of methamphetamine with a scale and equipment used to divide the drugs into small bags.
In February last year, Dubai Police received information about a man burying the drugs in different spots in the emirate and sending the locations to customers to collect.
He was arrested and drugs seized from his apartment.
The 47-year-old defendant claimed that his countryman was paying him Dh2,000 per month for receiving the drugs before dividing them into small bags and burying it in different areas in Dubai.
“He used to take pictures of the locations and send it to customers for Dh2,000 per month,” said a policeman in official records.
Customers were sending the money to the person outside the country.
The defendant was charged with possessing and promoting drugs.
He was additionally fined Dh50,000. He will be deported after he has served his jail term.