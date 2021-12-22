Ras Al Khaimah: The Anti-Narcotics Department of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has arrested a gang of several individuals from 67 different locations over a period of two weeks on charges of drug trafficking.
Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the General Department of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police, said after receiving information about the gang, the department pressed a specialised team to locate the accused and identify them.
The team, which managed to track the gang and its formation arrested them after taking due legal procedures.
Various types of drugs found in their possession during the raid were seized.
Col. Al Tunaiji praised the efforts of the team.
Col. Al Tunaiji called on members of the society to cooperate with the authorities and help bring those pedalling drugs to book.