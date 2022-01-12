Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, engaged 1,228 inmates in educational, religious, sports and professional programmes in 2021.
Major General Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said that Inmates Educational and Training Programmes Department at Dubai Police’s Punitive and Correctional Establishments carried out a set of programmes intending to develop and rehabilitate inmates’ skills and capabilities and strengthening their religious faith. “The programmes also tackled various psychological and emotional problems and helped remove the barriers of fear and hesitation that may haunt the inmates after their release. They also aim to make it easier for the inmates to reintegrate into mainstream society,” Al Shamali added.
He explained that the Inmates Educational and Training Programmes Department comprises four sections: Educational Programmes Section, Religious Programmes Section, Sports Programmes Section and Professional Training Section.
The inmates completed the 50-million-step challenge as part of a 22-day fitness challenge launched by Dubai Police.
Dubai Police pay special attention to the professional training of inmates. The section was established to introduce inmates to new skills, hone their existing ones and equip them for professional careers.
Compared to 83 inmates in 2020, 226 inmates benefited from numerous training courses and workshops in 2021. The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions makes sure that the inmates are introduced to a wide variety of professional fields, including 3D animation, organic agriculture, newspaper comics, motor mechanics, graphic design, garden and landscape design, laser cutting, engraving techniques and mask manufacturing.