Khaled Al Qubaisi with daughters Amna and Hamda Image Credit: Supplied

Motorsports in the region continues to strengthen as Abu Dhabi Racing, in collaboration with Prema Racing, will field three cars for the Formula Regional Asian Championship, previously named Asian Formula 3, with the first round taking place at Yas Marina Circuit.

The entry will see the Emirati racing family of Khaled Al Qubaisi, and his daughters Amna and Hamda competing for ADR. Returning to the series after his debut last year, accomplished GT racer Khaled will be joined by his two daughters for the opening round at their home venue on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The season will also feature three rounds in Dubai, where Al Qubaisi won last year’s 24-hour race.

Returning to action in the series, 21-year-old Amna will be at her second season in the series. She will be competing alongside her 19-year-old sibling Hamda, who delivered an impressive season in the 2021 Italian Formula 4 Championship. It will be the first competitive outing in the challenging Formula Regional Tatuus machinery for her.

Rene Rosin, Prema Team Principal, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Racing and the Al Qubaisi family. We worked with Khaled, Amna, and Hamda several times during the years, and it will be special to field them all together this time. We are also strong supporters of the Formula Regional Asian Championship. Our experience last year was extremely positive, so we are looking forward to another highly-competitive season.”