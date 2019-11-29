Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s first female racing driver, Amna Al Qubaisi, gave the local fans at Yas Marina Circuit plenty to cheer by claiming pole in qualifying for the F4UAE Trophy Round in Abu Dhabi.

The 19-year-old was competitive right from the start at Yas Marina Circuit, leading a curtailed morning practice session and then emerging victorious in a tight duel to decide the grid for Saturday’s Race 1.

Amna and her sister Hamda Al Qubaisi were the first cars on track in the practice session, and led by example on home turf sitting P1 and P2 throughout the session.

The more experienced of the pair, Amna, had a strong lead of 1.1s over her younger sibling, posting 2:14.104s.