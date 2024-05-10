Dubai: The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) in the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced a partnership agreement with Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The collaboration aims to successfully implement the Kafa'a programme, a vital step towards establishing a Super ESCO (Energy Service Companies) in Bahrain.

Etihad ESCO has extensive experience, extending to 11 years, in the field of energy efficiency, having implemented a similar programme in hundreds of buildings in Dubai.

EWA is committed to achieving its strategic goals in improving energy efficiency and reducing electricity consumption aiming to reduce carbon emissions to achieve net-zero by 2060.

The Kafa'a programme, in partnership with ESCOs, aims to reduce electricity consumption in buildings with high consumption in the public and private sectors.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with EWA, seeing it as a valuable addition for both entities. He further affirmed that the company would enhance the collaboration by providing advisory services to implement energy-efficient solutions in buildings, reducing energy costs and supporting EWA's strategic goals.

Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of EWA, emphasised the importance of Kafa'a in achieving the Authority's strategic objectives related to improving energy efficiency and reducing consumption in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He stressed the significance of the partnership with Etihad ESCO and the adoption of energy efficiency technologies to position the Kingdom as a leader in energy efficiency in the region.