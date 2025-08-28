ADNOC to sell 3% stake in ADNOC L&S to boost stock liquidity

The move could help the company gain a spot in the MSCI Emerging Market Index
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced its plan to sell a 3 per cent stake in its logistics and services unit, ADNOC L&S. The company is offering up to 222 million shares to institutional investors to increase the shares' availability and trading on the market.
The sale is a strategic move by ADNOC to increase the company's free float, which is expected to help it get included in the prestigious MSCI Emerging Market Index.
Joining this index would likely bring in new international investors, further diversifying the shareholder base and raising the company's profile.
The offering follows strong financial results from ADNOC L&S. The company reported record-breaking performance in Q2 2025, with revenue up 40 per cent and EBITDA growing 31 per cent year-over-year.
Following these results, the company upgraded its full-year guidance, showing confidence in its future.
The bookbuilding period for the sale is expected to close on August 29, 2025, with the final terms and price to be announced shortly after. The settlement is set to happen around September 3, 2025.
Adnoc's remaining shares in ADNOC L&S will be subject to a six-month lock-up period following the sale.
