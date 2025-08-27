GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Indian company to be ADNOC's biggest client for LNG supplies

Deal with IndianOil further firms up ADNOC's 'energy ties with India'

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
1 MIN READ
ADNOC has secured multiple supplier contracts with Indian energy companies in the recent past.
ADNOC has secured multiple supplier contracts with Indian energy companies in the recent past.
ADNOC

Dubai: IndianOil will become the biggest customer of ADNOC's LNG supplies from 2029.

This follows a new deal signed by the Indian company with ADNOC for supplies totalling 1 million tonnes per annum.

By 2029, IndianOil's offtake of LNG will go up to 2.2 mtpa. Of this 2.2 mtpa, 1.2 mtpa will be from ADNOC’s Das Island operations and 1 mtpa from the Ruwais LNG project.

The new 15-year SPA (sales and purchase agreement) converts a previous 'heads of agreement' into a definitive deal.

It 'underscores ADNOC’s expanded global footprint, particularly across the high-demand Asian LNG market', the UAE company said in a statement.

LNG cargoes from ADNOC can be delivered to any port across India.

“This long-term agreement with IndianOil underscores the robust energy relations between the UAE and India," said Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC's Senior Vice-President, Marketing.

"Through our world-class Ruwais LNG Project, ADNOC will continue to provide more lower-carbon gas to meet growing global demand, fuel industries and power homes.”

The ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG project is under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, and set to start operations in 2028. To date, over 8 mtpa of the project’s 9.6 mtpa production capacity has been committed to international customers through long-term agreements.

Also, the Ruwais LNG facility will be the first in the Middle East to run on clean power.

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Indian marketsUAE economy

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fill petrol, get lucky: Dh100m UAE Lottery at stations

Fill petrol, get lucky: Dh100m UAE Lottery at stations

1m read
Egypt’s LNG buying spree reflective of market evolution

Egypt’s LNG buying spree reflective of market evolution

4m read
Togolese forward Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba scored in first-half stoppage time with what was officially recorded as the 9,000th goal in ADNOC Pro League history.

UAEFA warns clubs against undermining referees

2m read
Adnoc Gas adds to its set of contracts with Indian energy companies, all of which secured in the last 12 months.

ADNOC Gas secures third LNG deal with Indian companies

1m read