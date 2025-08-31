UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.51 a litre, compared to Dh2.50 a litre in August, while diesel will now cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.78 a litre the previous month.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

