UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Sunday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2025.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.70 a litre, compared to Dh2.69 a litre in August, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.57 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.51 a litre, compared to Dh2.50 a litre in August, while diesel will now cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.78 a litre the previous month.

Related Topics:
Dubai

