The ITC confirmed that the new tariff regulations will come into effect on September 1
Abu Dhabi will begin implementing new adjustments to the road toll system (Darb) tomorrow, with changes to the evening tariff hours. The revised schedule sets the evening peak period from 3pm to 7pm, while the morning peak hours remain unchanged—from 7am to 9am, Monday through Saturday. Tolls will continue to be exempt on Sundays and official public holidays.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the amendments earlier this month as part of its efforts to improve traffic flow and ease congestion on major roads during peak times.
The changes also include the cancellation of the current daily and monthly toll caps for private vehicles. This means the maximum toll charge per vehicle—previously capped at Dh16 per day, and Dh200, Dh150, and Dh100 per month for the first, second, and third (and subsequent) vehicles respectively—will no longer apply.
Toll fees will continue to be charged at Dh4 per crossing through Darb gates in Abu Dhabi. However, the current exemption policy remains in place for eligible categories, including vehicles of people of determination, low-income families, senior citizens, and retirees.
The ITC confirmed that the new tariff regulations will come into effect on Monday, September 1, 2025.
Darb’s tolling system is managed and operated by Q Mobility, a subsidiary of ADQ, which is responsible for implementing the new adjustments in coordination with the relevant authorities.
Abu Dhabi first introduced the tolling system in January 2021. Registration fees are set at AED 100 per vehicle, with Dh50 credited to the user’s account balance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox