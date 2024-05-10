Colin Munro, a South Africa-born power hitter who smashed a slew of batting records for New Zealand, has retired from international cricket after missing out on a spot in the Black Caps' T20 World Cup squad.

The 37-year-old lefthander's last international was a T20 match against India in 2020 -- but he had long hoped to claw his way back into the squad.

"Although it has been a while since my last appearance, I never gave up hope that I might be able to return off the back of my franchise T20 form," he said in a statement on Friday.

"With the announcement of the Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup now is the perfect time to close that chapter officially." Making his T20I debut against South Africa in 2012, Durban-born Munro played 122 white ball matches for New Zealand and a solitary Test against the Proteas in 2013.

His 47-ball century against West Indies in Mount Maunganui in 2018 was the fastest T20 century for New Zealand at the time and saw him become the first player to score three T20I hundreds.

His 14-ball half-century against Sri Lanka at Auckland's Eden Park in 2016 is still the fastest in T20Is by a New Zealander and the fourth fastest of all-time.

Along with two T20 World Cups, Munro was in the New Zealand squad that suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the 50-over 2019 World Cup final against hosts England.

Munro will continue to play franchise cricket but his legacy remains in the short format game as a pioneer of aggressive, "360-degree style" batting, New Zealand Cricket boss Scott Weenink said.

"(He) took calculated risk-taking to a new level, and led what was to become a revolution in the way short-form cricket was played," said Weenink.