The Bombay High Court has granted an interim order on the defamation case that was filed by Malabar Group, the parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, surrounding an inflammatory post that was circulating about the brand on social media.

The case was filed against certain parties, who took to their social media handle to instigate a targeted attack on the jewellery retailer, alleging that the brand was favouring a particular community in its social welfare initiatives and calling for a boycott movement against Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The offenders misused a photograph taken from one school in Karnataka to portray the brand in a bad light.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds filed an interim application in the Bombay High Court seeking restraint against the false propaganda, claiming that the social media post was intended to cause irreparable damage and harm to the brand's reputation. The social media companies immediately removed the defamatory post.

In an urgent hearing held on May 9, 2024, Justice Bharati Dangre sided with Malabar Gold & Diamonds, issuing an interim order against the accused.

In the interim order, the justice explained that Malabar Gold & Diamonds's allegations of favouritism were unfounded and that it was a systematic attempt to tarnish the brand's reputation.

The order directed the three leading social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, to take down the URLs through which the post was circulated.