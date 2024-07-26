They have amassed enough wealth to last several lifetimes. And they have a commanding presence in key industries, including technology, luxury goods, and investments.
These top 15 ultra-rich individuals with net worths of $100 billion or more share several common traits – tech dominance, entrepreneurial ventures, diversification, huge shares in companies that have a global impact.
As of 2024, the top 15 ultra-rich individuals with net worths exceeding $100 billion, as per Forbes and CEO World, are:
Elon Musk: $251.6 billion - Tesla, SpaceX/Starlink, X, others
Jeff Bezos: $200.2 billion - Amazon
Bernard Arnault & family: $191.2 billion - LVMH
Larry Ellison: $174.3 billion - Oracle
Mark Zuckerberg: $170.9 billion - Facebook
Larry Page: $150.1 billion - Google
Sergey Brin: $143.7 billion - Google
Warren Buffett: $137.4 billion - Berkshire Hathaway
Bill Gates: $135.1 billion - Microsoft
Steve Ballmer: $129.8 billion - Microsoft
Mukesh Ambani: $115.4 billion - Diversified (Reliance Industries)
Amancio Ortega: $112.0 billion - Zara
Jensen Huang: $108.2 billion - NVIDIA
Michael Bloomberg: $104.7 billion - Bloomberg LP
Michael Dell: $101.9 billion - Dell Technologies
These figures are based on their estimated value of shares in companies they lead or control. Over the last 10 years, the world’s richest 1 per cent increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead of a G20 summit in Brazil.