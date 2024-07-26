These top 15 ultra-rich individuals with net worths of $100 billion or more share several common traits – tech dominance, entrepreneurial ventures, diversification, huge shares in companies that have a global impact.

As of 2024, the top 15 ultra-rich individuals with net worths exceeding $100 billion, as per Forbes and CEO World, are:

Elon Musk: $251.6 billion - Tesla, SpaceX/Starlink, X, others

Jeff Bezos: $200.2 billion - Amazon

Bernard Arnault & family: $191.2 billion - LVMH

Larry Ellison: $174.3 billion - Oracle

Mark Zuckerberg: $170.9 billion - Facebook

Larry Page: $150.1 billion - Google

Sergey Brin: $143.7 billion - Google

Warren Buffett: $137.4 billion - Berkshire Hathaway

Bill Gates: $135.1 billion - Microsoft

Steve Ballmer: $129.8 billion - Microsoft

Mukesh Ambani: $115.4 billion - Diversified (Reliance Industries)

Amancio Ortega: $112.0 billion - Zara

Jensen Huang: $108.2 billion - NVIDIA

Michael Bloomberg: $104.7 billion - Bloomberg LP

Michael Dell: $101.9 billion - Dell Technologies​

These figures are based on their estimated value of shares in companies they lead or control. Over the last 10 years, the world’s richest 1 per cent increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead of a G20 summit in Brazil.