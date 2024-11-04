Berlin: Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the first time on Tuesday, as his Bayer Leverkusen side take on Liverpool in the Champions League, the trophy he helped the Reds win in 2005.

Alonso played 210 games for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, with the highlight undoubtedly being the miracle comeback in the Reds’ Champions League final win over AC Milan in Istanbul.

The Spaniard scored Liverpool’s third goal in seven minutes to bring them level to 3-3 before they went on to win on penalties.

Alonso, 42, remains hugely popular with Liverpool fans and could have been in the home dugout had things gone differently.

‘A beautiful challenge’

Last season, after Jurgen Klopp’s shock decision to leave the club, Liverpool fans — who had taken notice of Alonso’s incredible run at Leverkusen — were hoping he could be headed to Merseyside.

Alonso though knocked back the reported interest from Liverpool as well as from former sides Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to stay at Leverkusen, who he had on track for a first-ever German top-flight title.

Alonso still speaks fondly of his time as a player on Merseyside and after Friday’s scoreless draw with Stuttgart, he said he was eagerly awaiting his return.

“Champions League at Anfield? It doesn’t get much better than that,” he said.

“This game means a lot to me. It will be a big game. To play in the Champions League, at Anfield, it’s difficult to experience anything better.

“The atmosphere is great. Liverpool is one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. It’s a huge challenge but a beautiful challenge for us.”

Any regret at missing out on Alonso is likely to have subsided among Liverpool fans, given their impressive start under Dutchman Arne Slot.

With 13 wins and a draw from 15 matches — officially the best start of any new Reds manager — Slot has Liverpool sitting top of the Premier League table.

In Europe, Liverpool are alongside Aston Villa as one of only two sides to have won three from three.

Second season syndrome?

In his first full season as a top-flight coach, Alonso took Leverkusen to an unbeaten league and cup double — the first in German football history — as well as a Europa League final.

The loss in that final, a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in Dublin when Leverkusen ran out of steam, was their only defeat in 53 games last season.

But Leverkusen have struggled to recreate last season’s heroics so far.

In the Bundesliga, they have already dropped 11 points in nine games, having dropped just 12 in a 34-game season last year.

Leverkusen’s woes have mainly come on the defensive end, having already conceded 15 goals compared to 24 last campaign.

Things have been better in the Champions League, where Alonso’s side have won two, including a dominant victory over Milan, and drawn one of their three games.

With Leverkusen having retained the vast majority of their squad, the issue seems to be not one of talent but of desire.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has frequently questioned his side’s application this season, with Leverkusen often suffering from lapses of concentration.

Regaining lost touch

With Liverpool now just day away, Leverkusen may have finally shaken off the hangover from last season.

Despite dropping more points in Friday’s scoreless draw with Stuttgart, Leverkusen resembled last season’s all conquering side.

“That was our best performance of the season,” Xhaka told DAZN.

Alonso agreed, saying: “I’m very satisfied with the performance and the attitude from the lads — we were only missing the goals.