Dubai: India were riding high after winning the Twenty20 World Cup in June. However, in less than six months, the Men in Blue are struggling in One-Day Internationals and Tests. After topping the ICC Test Championship standings, a rare whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand has left the Rohit Sharma-led team in a precarious position.

A win in the final Test in Mumbai against the Black Caps would have boosted India’s chances, but after suffering their first rout at home in 24 years — and their first series loss in 12 years, ending an 18-series winning streak at home — they now face the Herculean task of needing to beat hosts Australia 4-1 to secure a spot in the final. Otherwise, they’ll have to rely on other results to go their way.

In the last four months, India have set some dubious records: losing to Sri Lanka in an ODI series for the first time in 27 years, getting bowled out for 46 (their lowest Test score at home), and losing a Test series 3-0. Gulf News takes a look at five reasons behind India’s tailspin.

New Zealand players celebrate their victory in India, ending the hosts' 24-year run without a clean sweep. Image Credit: ANI

Change in management

The change in management following Rahul Dravid’s exit has left a gap in leadership. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, now in his first stint as the national team coach, is still finding his feet in a new role. While Gambhir had a successful stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, managing an international side is vastly different from franchise leagues. The Indian cricket board needs to assess his performance and ensure stability before the challenging assignment in Australia.

Complacency and underestimating the opposition

India appear to have underestimated New Zealand after dominating Bangladesh. They started the Test series against the Black Caps poorly by electing to bat on a rain-affected pitch; that loss, after being dismissed for 46, seemed to have a demoralising effect. The Men in Blue never recovered and were under constant pressure from New Zealand, who worked as a unit to expose India’s vulnerabilities. In similar situations, India has rallied in the past — like in Australia under coach Ravi Shastri — but this time, they couldn’t mount a comeback.

Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed on the first day of the final Test in Mumbai. Image Credit: AFP

Lack of consistency from batsmen

Veteran batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were completely off-colour during the series, scoring only 91 and 93 runs, respectively, across six innings. With key players struggling, others who managed to score runs could not maintain consistency, further complicating India’s woes. Gambhir attributed this dip in form to the influence of Twenty20 cricket on players’ techniques. “The foundation of your batting in Test cricket has to be defence,” said Gambhir. “Probably a lot to do with playing on flat wickets in T20 cricket,” he added before the final Test. Players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan couldn’t convert their starts, adding to the team’s challenges. Rishabh Pant has been the standout performer with the bat.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who finished with a match haul of 11 wickets at his place of birth in Mumbai, celebrates player of the match award with his family. Image Credit: ANI

Main bowlers failed to strike

India’s strike bowlers couldn’t make an impact, especially pacer Jasprit Bumrah. As the world’s No. 2 bowler, the team relies on Bumrah for early breakthroughs to put opponents under pressure. However, he took only three wickets in the first Test and went wicketless in the second, which pushed him down to third spot behind Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood. Ravichandran Ashwin, another key player on turning pitches at home, also fell short of his usual standards, finishing with nine wickets across six innings. Credit goes to New Zealand batters for thwarting the Indian bowlers. In contrast, New Zealand’s bowlers were clinical, dismantling India’s batting line-up. The inclusion of Washington Sundar helped limit the damage, but it wasn’t enough.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who could miss the opening Test, will have to play a big role in Australia to give India a brisk start. Image Credit: AFP

Tougher times ahead

In three weeks, India will play their first Test against Australia in Perth, where the team’s balance will be thoroughly tested. In the recent series, India played three spinners and two fast bowlers, a combination that won’t work in Australia. One of the all-rounders — Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, or Sundar — will make way for someone like Nitish Kumar Reddy, a fast-bowling all-rounder. However, at just 21, the Sunrisers Hyderabad player lacks Test experience, making the Australian challenge even tougher.