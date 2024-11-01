London: A man has been arrested after England Test captain Ben Stokes' home was burgled while he was on tour in Pakistan, police said Friday.

Stokes said his wife and two children were at home in County Durham, in northeast England, during the break-in by "masked" burglars on the evening of October 17, when valuables were taken.

Durham Police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been bailed.

Stokes was in Pakistan for a Test series when the incident occurred.

He said items stolen included a medal he received after he was recognised in the 2020 New Year Honours list, for helping England win the World Cup the year before.

Describing the break-in on his personal X account, Stokes posted images of the items taken from his home including a Christian Dior handbag, a gold ring with England cricket insignia and bracelets.

"By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house," the 33-year-old wrote.

"Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state.

"All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been."