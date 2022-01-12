Sharjah: Workers of construction companies have received 500 bags of winter clothes and covers provided by Sharjah’s Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in the ‘Warm Winter’ campaign initiated by Sharjah Charity International (SCI).
LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer said the campaign meets the objectives of the authority in expressing appreciation for workers and their important role in social and economic development. “Extending support to workers comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always stressed the important role played by workers in the development process,” he added.
A LSDA team distributed the bags to the workers of three construction companies: Fast, Al Hamad, and Al Wathba Contracting. The team visited construction sites in coordination with the management of the companies to show solidarity with the workers and as part of their social responsibility.