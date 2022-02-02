Dubai: Some 702 cadets from three police academies in the UAE will be graduating in a ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai. This will be the first such event in the history of the global mega event.

The joint ceremony under the theme ‘Graduation of the Fiftieth’ will be held on February 9, 2022, at Al Wasl Plaza, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The cadets graduating with Bachelor in Law and Police Studies are from Dubai Police Academy, Abu Dhabi Police Academy and Sharjah Police Science Academy.

Major General Dr Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, the Director of the Dubai Police Academy, said that all preparations had been completed and it would be an outstanding graduation ceremony that would include a military parade and exercises in line with the celebrations of the UAE Golden Jubilee.

“This is the first time that a graduation of police academies will be held during Expo events. We have three police academies under the Expo 2020 Dubai umbrella,” said Maj. Gen. Al Suwaidi during a press conference at the media centre of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Extensive planning

This year’s graduation ceremony will also include a batch of female cadets who will be graduating with the other cadets for the first time in the UAE. There will be a military parade by policewomen during the ceremony — also a first for the region.

“We planned for the graduation ceremony in Expo 2020 Dubai despite the challenges. We will use advanced technologies and extensive planning to organise the ceremony,” he added.

“We will have a designated seating area for officials as well as the parents of the cadets, but we also invite people to come and watch the parade. Al Wasl Plaza can accommodate 10,000 people,” Maj. Gen. Al Suwaidi added.

‘Ensuring country’s security and safety’

Meanwhile, Lt Colonel Humaid Almusharrekh, Director of Training at Sharjah Police Science Academy, praised the efforts to hold the first joint graduation ceremony of three police academies in the UAE. “Sharjah Police Science Academy will have 29 cadets at this year’s graduation ceremony. We are keen to be pioneers in scientific research and police training to ensure security and safety in the country,” Lt Col Almusharrekh said.

Last year, it was the first time that Dubai Police Academy held its graduation ceremony at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, Dubai.

Cadets:

Of the 702 cadets graduating this year, 425 are from Abu Dhabi Police Academy, 248 are from Dubai Police Academy, and 29 are from Sharjah Police Academy.