Fujairah: A free drive-through COVID-19 test centre has been launched by Fujairah Police in coordination with Ministry of Health and Prevention, represented by Fujairah Medical District.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police and Head of the Emergency, Crises and Disasters Team in Fujairah; and Dr Mohammad Abdullah Saeed, Director of Fujairah Medical District, inaugurated the centre.
Maj Gen Al Kaabi said the development follows the keenness of Fujairah Police to contribute to community initiatives. The Commander-in-Chief added that the test service will be provided free of charge through the vehicle, which saves time and effort and lessens the burden on other centres.
Brigadier Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Dhanhani, Director of Operations Department at Fujairah Police, said the test centre, located next to Fujairah Police General Headquarters, will be open from 2pm until 7pm daily.
He added that members of the public wishing to obtain the service should present their ID card, adhere to all precautionary measures, and follow the queue of vehicles.