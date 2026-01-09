Fujairah schools send students home early as heavy rain floods streets

Safety concerns lead to early school dismissals in Fujairah
According to Albayan newspaper, school administrations said that school buses began transporting students home at 9:30 am, citing safety concerns and the need to avoid potential risks linked to the weather conditions.
The decision came as parts of the emirate experienced intense rainfall, leading to water accumulation on roads and prompting precautionary measures across the education sector.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning that additional rainfall may occur today, with convective cloud formations building up across the northern and eastern parts of the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology has reported heavy rain over Ghayl, Kalba, and Madab in Fujairah and Kalba Ring Road in Sharjah today. Also, there is moderate rain over Khor Fakkan in Sharjah.
Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert, as wet and slippery roads increase the risk of traffic accidents.
According to the NCM’s daily bulletin, today’s conditions will include convective cloud formations that may bring rainfall in intervals. This morning, heavy rains began falling around Fujairah near the coastal areas, leading to a severe drop in visibility.
