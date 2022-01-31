Dubai: A Dubai resident has been honoured by Dubai Police for handing over Dh5,000 that he found in Al Qusais area.
Brigadier Abdulhalim Al Hashimi, Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured Abdulsabour Choudhry Mohammad for his honesty and praised his positive behaviour.
“The collaboration between society and the force is very important to ensure security. Honouring Mohammad is part of Dubai Police’s strategy to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility,” Brig Al Hashimi said.
Meanwhile, Mohammad thanked Dubai Police for honouring him. He said he is proud of what he did and the honour he received.