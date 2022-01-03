Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to drive carefully and not to take pictures while driving, in view of reduced visibility caused by heavy rains. Police issued the warning as unstable weather was predicted to continue throughout this week.
According to UAE traffic law, a fine of Dh800 is imposed and four traffic points are docked if motorists get distracted while driving.
Colonel Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of Traffic Department in Dubai Police has advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition. They should also check the tyres, breaks, windshield wipers and lights before every trip.
“Motorists should avoid sudden stops and lane changes without indicating. Keep a safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road and refrain from taking pictures while driving,” said Col bin Suwaidan.
Motorists were told to reduce speed, especially on U-turns and highways and watch out for potential water puddles. “People should get updates on weather conditions and plan their travel accordingly, he added.”