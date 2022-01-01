Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Saturday announced the closure of Maliha Road in both directions due to the heavy rainfall.
"The Maliha Road has been closed in both directions from Mahafiz Street, which leads to Kalba and Fujairah, due of heavy rainfall," Sharjah Police said on Twitter.
Motorists can take Sharjah - Al Dhaid Road, and the new Khor Fakkan Road for their journey.
Sharjah Police also urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and to drive cautiously during rainy weather.
Several parts of the country saw moderate to heavy rainfall today.