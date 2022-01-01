Dubai: The UAE began the New Year 2022, with rain and cloudy weather. Rain was reported in Al Ain and other areas of Abu Dhabi, most parts of Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared a yellow and orange alert, warning of unstable weather till 11pm tonight.
The NCM also said that convective clouds were monitored over coastal areas along the Arabian Sea, causing cloudy weather and strong winds in these areas reaching up to 45km/h.
The weather bureau has also warned of reduced visibility and dust storms caused by strong winds in these areas. UAE residents have been also been advised to stay cautious around wadis or valleys that are prone to flooding.
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formations over the country to conduct cloud seeding operations and maximise rainfall over the UAE. An NCM official confirmed that cloud seeding flights will be dispatched in the coming days depending on the convective clouds formation.
Weekend weather
According to the NCM, similar weather is expected to continue on Sunday, the first new weekend of 2022. The NCM said: “[The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over scattered areas. Moderate to strong winds at times with cloud formation, will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. Winds may reach up to 45 km/hr.
Take caution if you are making plans to head to the beach over the weekend as the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.