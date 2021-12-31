Dubai: On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share a clip, wishing 12.9 million followers and UAE residents, a blessed rainy weather while enjoying an off-road drive.
The video shows Sheikh Hamdan (@faz3) enjoying a drive in the rainy weather. The clip went viral quicly, garnering close to 1 million views in just an hour.
Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in many parts of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall are expected till 11pm on Friday.