Dubai: A video has emerged of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, sharing a special moment with a person of determination.
Sheikh Hamdan approached the man in a wheelchair and hugged him and asked him about his health.
He chatted with the man and told him jokingly: “I have heard that you said that you would not like to see Sheikh Hamdan.”
The man replied: “I have never said that, and when I saw your car I wanted to say hi to you.”