1.2167031-3885783583
Image Credit: File photo

Ras Al Khaimah: Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline in Ras Al Khaimah, will be closed on January 1 and 2 due to rain and poor weather conditions.

“Due to the weather conditions, Jebel Jais ziplines are closed on January 1 and 2, 2022. Customer safety is our utmost priority. We apologise for the inconvenience. We look forward to seeing you soon on the Jebel Jais,” Jais Adventure Park said on its official Instagram page.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy showers fell over large parts of the country, stretching from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Fujairah, Al Ain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

READ MORE

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning about “rainy convective clouds” over scattered areas in the north, east and on the coast. These were associated with fresh winds, blowing dust and sand, and rough seas.