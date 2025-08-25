UAE President welcomed by Egyptian President in El Alamein on fraternal visit

The leaders underscore the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries
EL ALAMEIN, Egypt: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Alamein City on a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Sheikh Mohamed was received upon his arrival at El Alamein International Airport by His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
As Al Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed, the two leaders engaged in cordial conversation, underscoring the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to Al Sisi for the warm welcome he received. Al Sisi affirmed the special standing Sheikh Mohamed holds in the hearts of Egypt and its people, an extension of the relationship nurtured by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the Egyptian people.
