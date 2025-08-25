GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President welcomed by Egyptian President in El Alamein on fraternal visit

The leaders underscore the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE President welcomed by Egyptian President in El Alamein on fraternal visit

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Alamein City on a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed was received upon his arrival at El Alamein International Airport by His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

As Al Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed, the two leaders engaged in cordial conversation, underscoring the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to Al Sisi for the warm welcome he received. Al Sisi affirmed the special standing Sheikh Mohamed holds in the hearts of Egypt and its people, an extension of the relationship nurtured by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the Egyptian people.

Related Topics:
UAEEgyptSheikh mohamed

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Egyptian novelist Sonallah Ibrahim gives an interview at his home in Cairo on May 29, 2011.

Renowned Egyptian novelist Sonallah Ibrahim dies at 88

2m read
For decades, most UN members have supported a two-state solution with Israel and a Palestinian state existing side-by-side.

Arab nations to demand Hamas disarm, end Gaza rule

2m read
The United Nations has warned that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis was spiralling out of control.

Egypt’s Sisi urges Trump to end Gaza war

2m read
Al Alamein

Etihad's first Abu Dhabi–Al Alamein flight takes off

1m read