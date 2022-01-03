How to convert Omani driving licence to UAE one
Dubai: Holders of the long-term UAE Golden Visa are not required to undergo training before they can acquire a driver’s licence in Dubai, if they already have a driver’s licence from their own country, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Eligible Golden Visa residency holders, who are above the legal age and medically fit, just need to submit their valid driving licence and pass the knowledge and road tests.

RTA tweeted on Monday: “Did you get the Golden Visa and want to get a driving license in #Dubai? Present your previous driving license approved in your country and issue a new one from #RTA at the driving institutes after passing the knowledge and road tests without needed training.”

Service fees

Dh100 for issuing a driving learning permit for the following categories: motorcycle - light vehicle - light automatic vehicle

Dh200 for opening a traffic file

Dh50 for the handbook manual

The electronic eye test at eye test centres: Dh140 minimum and Dh180 maximum

Driving licence fees

Dh100 for issuing a new driving licence if the customer is younger than 21 years old

Dh300 for issuing a new driving licence if the customer is 21 years old and above

Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees

Process time

RTA website: Five minutes

Driving institutes: 10 minutes