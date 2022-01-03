Dubai: Holders of the long-term UAE Golden Visa are not required to undergo training before they can acquire a driver’s licence in Dubai, if they already have a driver’s licence from their own country, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Eligible Golden Visa residency holders, who are above the legal age and medically fit, just need to submit their valid driving licence and pass the knowledge and road tests.
RTA tweeted on Monday: “Did you get the Golden Visa and want to get a driving license in #Dubai? Present your previous driving license approved in your country and issue a new one from #RTA at the driving institutes after passing the knowledge and road tests without needed training.”
Service fees
Dh100 for issuing a driving learning permit for the following categories: motorcycle - light vehicle - light automatic vehicle
Dh200 for opening a traffic file
Dh50 for the handbook manual
The electronic eye test at eye test centres: Dh140 minimum and Dh180 maximum
Driving licence fees
Dh100 for issuing a new driving licence if the customer is younger than 21 years old
Dh300 for issuing a new driving licence if the customer is 21 years old and above
Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees
Process time
RTA website: Five minutes
Driving institutes: 10 minutes