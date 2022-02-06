Dubai: Dubai Police recently returned a purse containing $9,150 (around Dh33,600) and some important documents to a Bulgarian tourist who had lost her valuables while travelling via Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Brigadier Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, Acting Director of the General Department of Airports Security, said the tourist lost her purse while travelling back to Bulgaria via DXB.
“Once we found the purse, we immediately verified the owner’s identity who had already left the country. Nevertheless, our officers contacted her and sent her the purse and cash after taking the necessary legal measures,” Brig Al Ameri said.
He added that Dubai Police is keen to restore rights to their owners and exert all efforts to ensure the happiness of the emirate’s visitors, residents and citizens.