Dubai: United Kingdom’s Prince William has shared a photo with a Dubai Police supercar at the end of his historic visit to the UAE.
In a tweet, the duke of Cambridge also thanked the UAE for his wonderful visit, before adding his picture with an Aston Martin Vantage. “Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day at Expo 2020 dubai — it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation,” Prince William tweeted. He posted a picture of him standing in front of the supercar, with the tweet: “And also to see this police car.”
The Aston Martin Vantage is part of Dubai Police’s impressive fleet of turbocharged vehicles, which already includes a Ferrari, a Bugatti Veyron, plus several Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens.
The luxury British sports car brand is famed for being James Bond’s favourite car.
Dubai Police’s Aston Martin Vantage also boasts a custom ‘77’ number plate.