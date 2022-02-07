Ras Al Khaimah: The air wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police conducted 78 flights in 2021, mostly for search and rescue missions.
Around 80 per cent of the flights were search and rescue missions and air patrols participating in official and community events.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Al Yamahi, head of Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation Department, said the recent rainy season and the high number of visitors to mountainous areas - despite constant police warnings to the public not to approach such places during rains - led to an increase in search and rescue missions.
He added that the department’s employees are constantly receiving training and qualifications that increase their capabilities, knowledge and skills for all scenarios.
The colonel urged members of the public to adhere to all safety instructions by authorities and not attempt to cross valleys during the rains.