Fujairah: A six-year-old Emirati girl was rescued safely after she fell into a well in Wasit area of Dibba Al Fujairah on Monday.
Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, praised the Civil Defence team for their efforts and quick response that helped in saving the girl.
An emergency call was received at 9:42am on Monday and the girl was rescued by 10:14am.
Sheikh Saif visited the girl at hospital to reassure her health. He thanked the Civil Defence Centre in Dibba Al Fujairah and other teams for handling two consecutive accidents by rescuing the girl from a 15-metre-deep well in Wasit as well as rescuing a woman and a two-month-old child from a fire that broke at their home in Riffa area.
“Thank you for your sincere efforts in saving lives,” Sheikh Saif tweeted.