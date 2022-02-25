Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has informed hotels operating in the emirate that they need to provide free accommodation to guests of Ukrainian nationality who stay with them from February 24-28, in light of the escalating Russia-Ukraine skirmishes.
In an official statement to Gulf News, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said: “The safety and wellbeing of our valued visitors is our top priority, regardless of their nationality or country. In this context, the authority has provided guests residing in Ras Al Khaimah with full accommodation, including food, drinks and other amenities, limited to existing hotel guests and for a limited period of time.
“Accordingly, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority affirms its commitment to providing its full assistance and support to tourists when needed and this concern has been demonstrated on several previous occasions. It is only part of our continuous efforts to ensure the best possible accommodation experience for visitors currently residing in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and is part of the culture and heritage of Ras Al Khaimah.”
In a letter sent to hotels, the authority said that the situation would be assessed on Monday, February 28, and a message in Ukrainian language would be placed in guest rooms.