Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police, through their network of smart traffic cameras, are going to catch motorists who violate traffic rules, are wanted in criminal cases or who drive vehicles with expired vehicle registration. The smart detection system will go live from November 7.
The system will be able to detect vehicles with expired registration and insurance terms, vehicles involved in any criminal activity and vehicles that have committed any kind of traffic violation. The new system is part of a series of smart systems adopted by the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to support the security monitoring project within the framework of the smart city system.
Issuing of fines
The system will be introduced through smart cameras (ANPR) that will monitor vehicles and motorists and issue fines for traffic rule violations in a more accurate and effective manner. This smart system will help save time and strengthen road safety.
The Department of Electronic Services and Communications in the General Department of Resources and Support Services in Ras Al Khaimah Police will activate this smart monitoring system, in cooperation with the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, by activating a technical system equipped with advanced cameras for traffic control.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged motorists to renew their vehicle registrations on time to avoid the risk of them being fined.
Keeping an eye on the public
Meanwhile, closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras are being installed in Ras Al Khaimah to help police and other security forces keep an eye on the public to enhance security services and prevent crimes.
As many as 141,839 external and internal surveillance cameras have already been installed in 16,392 establishments across Ras Al Khaimah as part of Hemaya — the integrated security system.