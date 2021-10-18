1 of 8
As part of implementing the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai to transform the emirate into a bicycle-friendly city, Dubai Municipality announced the completion of the first phase of a project to create a 50-km mountain bike track in the Mushrif National Park.
On Saturday, Sheikh Hamdan had shared pictures from his ride through the new track.
He captioned his post, "I enjoyed mountain biking in Mushrif National Park, the first mountain bike trail in the heart of Dubai with a length of 50 kilometers."
Set amidst the Park’s lush forest that features 70,000 trees, the mountain bike track has been designed and constructed according to the highest international standards, safety specifications and technical guidelines, in alignment with the unique topography of the region
The first facility of its kind to be built by Dubai Municipality in the heart of the city, the track adds to the high-quality infrastructure being developed for residents to practise cycling as a sport. The first phase of the project, which has been completed, spans 20 km (green and blue track). The second phase will add another 30 km to the project (red track).
The first phase of the winding track, which is three meters wide, has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 cyclists per day. The track starts from a designated area next to the main gate of the Park and ends at the same point, with three quick-return lanes.
The cycling track is graded by various colours, based on international standards and specifications. Green represents a simple and easy trail that suits beginner cyclists.
Blue represents a moderately challenging path suitable for intermediate cyclists and mountain bikers with basic skills. Red is used to mark a tougher trail that is suitable for highly skilled mountain bikers. Black is used to designate an extremely challenging path which is reserved for expert cyclists with the high levels of fitness needed to ride such difficult paths.
