Ajman: Powerful new drones and a dedicated centre for their operations have been deployed in field operations of Ajman Police, such as tending to traffic accidents and monitoring congestion on the roads.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, inaugurated the ‘Air Support Centre’ for drones used in support of field and traffic operations.
Brigadier Mubarak Khalfan Al Razi, Director-General of Resources and Services Support; Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director-General of Police Operations; and a number of senior officers from Ajman Police attended the opening ceremony.
Keeping pace with technology
Brig Al Matroushi said Ajman Police is keen to keep pace with the latest technologies in its policing and field operations, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly called drones.
The drones are used in the event of traffic jams and accidents. He added that the support centre using the drones contributes to enhancing the speed of access to locations and follow up through screens linked to the operations room, traffic department and patrols, in addition to reducing the need for deployment of officers in police operations.
Robust drones
Regarding the features of the new aircraft at the centre, Major Rashid bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the drones are resistance to rough weather, equipped with smart cameras, and able to carry a weight of 10kg.
The drones are also equipped with loudspeakers to alert the public and have sensors that prevent their collision during flight. They also features geographical imaging of specific areas via GPS, which is directly linked to the operating room.