Dubai: An expensive watch belonging to Romanian football coach Cosmin Olaroiu that was stolen has been recovered, with three suspects being arrested in Dubai.
According to Dubai Police, the luxurious watch had been illegally sold multiple times across Europe before it eventually reached Dubai.
“The watch was recovered by the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police. Three suspects were arrested,” Dubai Police said on its Twitter account.
Coach Cosmin expressed his gratitude to Dubai Police for recovering his expensive watch.
“Dubai Police has international professionalism and is keen to spread happiness among people,” said the 52-year-old Olaroiu.
Olaroiu is a former footballer and professional football manager in Romania. As a manager, he guided Steaua Bucharest to the Romanian League title and Romanian Supercup both in 2006. He also led his side to the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in the same year.
He is considered one of the greatest managers in the region, having led the most decorated clubs of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE – Al Hilal, Al Sadd, Al Ain and Al Ahli – to new trophies.
In 2020, he guided Jiangsu Suning to their first ever title in China.