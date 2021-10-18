Dubai: A Dubai-based man has been sentenced to one year in jail for threatening a teen boy about publishing his nude pictures if he didn’t send more pictures to him.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 31-year-old defendant sent messages to the teenager via Telegram, asking him to send the pictures of himself in March. ‘He asked me to record myself naked’
The 17-year-old Emirati teenager alerted his brother before filing a case at Hatta Police Station. “The defendant contacted me after he was released from jail. We used to talk about many issues until he asked me to record myself naked and send the pictures to him,” said the Emirati teenager.
Threats
However, the defendant threatened him to send his old pictures to other mutual friends as the victim refused to send more pictures. “The defendant managed to lure me four years ago with such pictures. I was afraid of his threat and informed my brother,” added the victim.
Phone seized
Dubai Police arrested the defendant, seized his mobile phone and extracted the conversation between them. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with issuing threats to defame the victim.