1 of 11
The Grand Mosque in Mecca in Saudi Arabia operated at full attendance Sunday, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
Workers removed floor markings that guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.
Image Credit: SPA
3 of 11
Pilgrims perform the Fajr prayer without social distancing after Saudi authorities announced the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 17, 2021.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
4 of 11
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced relaxing COVID-19 restrictions whereby wearing the face mask is no longer mandatory in outdoor places starting from Sunday.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
Saudi police member checks pilgrims for vaccination details on their smartphone, after Saudi authorities announced the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
6 of 11
"This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity," reported the official Saudi Press Agency.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
7 of 11
While social distancing measures were lifted, the authorities said visitors must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus and must continue to wear masks on mosque grounds.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
8 of 11
Also, the Kaaba remained cordoned off and out of reach.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
9 of 11
Saudi Arabia announced in August it will begin accepting vaccinated foreigners wanting to make the umrah pilgrimage.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
The umrah can be undertaken at any time and usually draws millions from around the globe, as does the annual hajj, which abled-bodied Muslims who have the means must perform at least once in their lifetime.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
In July, only around 60,000 inoculated residents were allowed to take part in a vastly scaled down form of the annual hajj. Saudi Arabia also announced that fully-inoculated sports fans will from Sunday be allowed to attend events at all stadiums and other sports facilities, reported SPA. It has also said that masks in most open spaces are no longer mandatory.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS