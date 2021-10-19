Dubai: Smart cameras are monitoring pedestrian crossings in Dubai to detect violators who don’t give way to pedestrians, Dubai Police said on Tuesday while showcasing the system at GITEX Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The artificial intelligence-powered system also detects motorists who are using mobile phones or not wearing seat belts while driving.
The solar-powered device is equipped with sensors to detect the movement of pedestrians on both sides of the road. It flashes red to warn drivers to stop and give priority to pedestrians and issues fines against violators.
Luxury patrol
The Dubai Police’s stand at GITEX also displays the ‘Aston Martin Vantage’ luxury patrol, which features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a peak power output of 503 break horse power. This endows the Vantage with an impressive acceleration of 0-100 km/hr time of 3.5 seconds and supports a top speed of 314 km/hr.
Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem Benawas Al Ketbi, Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said that the luxury patrols are requested by many authorities and institutions to participate at various national events.
“Through luxury patrols, we aim at raising awareness of Dubai Police efforts towards enhancing the security, safety and happiness of the community. Dubai Police luxury patrols play an important role in receiving inquiries from the public and tourists who visit to the country,” Al Ketbi added.
‘Smart Inquiry’
Meanwhile the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency is showcasing its ‘Smart Inquiry Project’ in Gold Souk, which allows customers and tourists to access all necessary information and services of the market shops, and conveniently contact the concerned authorities at Dubai Police when making complaints or filing criminal reports.
K9 training simulator
The General Department is also presenting a ‘Police Dog Training Simulator’, through which police dogs can be trained by professionals for multiple scenarios and situations.