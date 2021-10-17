1 of 7
Lexus has unveiled the latest, fourth generation version of its flagship LX SUV. Launched in 1996, the LX nameplate has been seen as a more premium version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, sharing its underpinnings and powertrains, but adding more luxury trappings.
Image Credit: Supplied
Continuing the legacy, this latest version is also based on the new GA-F platform that underpins the all-new Land Cruiser that was launched a few months ago.
Image Credit: Supplied
Like the Land Cruiser, the LX also ditches the old 5.7-litre V8 engine in favour of a less thirsty and relatively more eco-friendly 3.5-litre V6 unit, that still makes a decent 410 horsepower thanks to twin turbocharging.
Image Credit: Supplied
Inheriting all the weight-reduction and rigidity enhancement characteristics of it Toyota sibling, the Lexus LX is 200kg lighter than its predecessor.
Image Credit: Supplied
Inside, the cabin gets dual infotainment screens measuring 12.3 inches up top and 7.0 inches below, apart from an 8.0-inch digital gauge cluster.
Image Credit: Supplied
A new four-seat VIP grade has been added to the lineup, focusing on increased rear-seat space and comfort.
Image Credit: Supplied
Meanwhile, the F Sport variant features front and rear performance shock absorbers, a Torsen LSD, and a rear stabiliser as standard. Lexus says special tuning of the EPS and AVS results in better response and handling stability. Pricing for the Middle East is yet to be announced for the model that is set to go on sale here early next year.
Image Credit: Supplied