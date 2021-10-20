Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s transport authorities and the Abu Dhabi Police have recently inaugurated two new centres in the emirate for the inspection of heavy vehicles.
Earlier this month, the first of these two facilities was opened in Al Ain’s Al Quaa area. A statement by the Abu Dhabi Police announced the inauguration of another testing facility in the town of Ghayathi in Al Dhafra.
The new centres are part of a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Police and Emirates Transport, a UAE Government-owned transport provider. They aim to make vehicle inspection more convenient for motorists and transport companies, and in turn, enhance the safety of road users in the emirate.
Colonel Mohammed Al Amiri, director of the Abu Dhabi Police drivers and vehicle licensing directorate, said the new centres are equipped with all the technology to facilitate vehicle testing.
According to Fadel Atallah, director of technical services at Emirates Transport, the Ghayathi centre can accommodate the resting of up to 120 vehicles every day.
In March, the authorities had inaugurated a new centre in the capital’s Al Fayah area. In addition to these new facilities, there are at least four other heavy vehicle inspection centres in the emirate.