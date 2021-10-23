Sharjah: The Department of Comprehensive Police Stations at the General Command of Sharjah Police launched an awareness campaign titled ‘Safe Sajja’, in cooperation with a number of specialised departments, with the aim of reducing negative behaviours in society and raising awareness among community members, shop owners, commercial establishments and companies about maintaining a safe and secure community life.
Colonel Yousef Obaid Bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police, stressed the keenness of Sharjah Police to organise various campaigns with the aim of enhancing security and safety in the emirate, in keeping with the objectives of the Ministry of Interior.
Colonel Bin Harmoul added that the field security awareness campaign launched in Al Sajja area last August will continue until the end of this year and will include the Al Zubair and Al Rahmaniya suburbs.
Col Bin Harmoul revealed that the campaign carried out more than 3,043 awareness field visits that targeted labour groups and commercial companies, while dealing with 51 reports since last August.
Col Bin Harmoul also highlighted the need to report any negative phenomenon or suspicious behaviour to the Criminal Investigation Department through the 80040 hotline number, or the designated 999 number for emergency cases, or through the 901 number designated for non-emergency case, or through the patrol service of Sharjah Police General Command application or on www.sharjahpolice.gove.ae.