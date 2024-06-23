Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, said, “Phase II of the ITS project will expand the coverage of the main road network from the current 60 to 100 per cent by 2026. Accordingly, the length of the road network covered by the system will extend from 480km to 710km. This expansion will enhance road network management and traffic flow through better monitoring, faster response times to incidents, and providing instant information to the public about the condition of the road network via new Variable Message Signs (VMS) and smart applications to help distribute traffic effectively. The project enhances personal mobility by integrating modern and advanced technologies and self-driving transport solutions thanks to providing a comprehensive ITS infrastructure designed to meet current and future needs.”

Enhancing connectivity

Al Tayer said: “The initial phase of the project included the addition of 116 traffic surveillance cameras, bringing the total to 311 cameras, the installation of 100 incident monitoring and vehicle counting devices, increasing the total to 227 devices, installing 112 Variable Message Signs (VMS) that relay real time information about road conditions, fitting 115 travel time and speed measurement devices, setting up 17 weather sensor stations, and constructing 660km of electric power lines and a fibre optic network with a total length of 820km.

"The project has improved incident monitoring by 63 per cent, reduced response times by 30 per cent, enhanced traffic flow, increased traffic management efficiency, and reduced journey times by 20 per cent through Variable Message Signs (VMS). These results were facilitated by using VMS, enhanced linkage and integration with the Enterprise Command and Control Centre and the Dubai Police General HQ.”

AI technologies

RTA manages traffic in the emirate through the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre at Al Barsha. The centre employs innovative technologies and traffic management systems to meet Dubai’s expansion and make it one of the world’s leading cities in ITS, alongside Singapore and Seoul.

The Dubai ITS Centre is a crucial hub for managing traffic in Dubai. It has an integrated technology platform which utilizes artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things, advanced communication systems, and various monitoring devices to provide smart services and gather important information.