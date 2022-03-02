Ajman: Smart Gates have been installed in Ajman to help police monitor traffic violations, officials announced on Wednesday.
The gates are powered by artificial intelligence to enhance police response to emergencies as well.
Ajman Police signed a cooperation agreement with Safe City Group to launch the smart gates project. The agreement was signed by Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, and Ali Mohsen Al Maamari, CEO of Safe City Group, in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Khalfan Al Matroushi, Director-General of Police Operations, and a number of officers, department managers and representatives of Safe City Group.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the agreement supports the Ajman Police’s endeavour to constantly develop its security and traffic capabilities to achieve strategic goals and raise the level of traffic safety through the use of artificial intelligence, prediction of the security situation and dealing with crime.
Al Maamari expressed his happiness to cooperate with Ajman Police, stressing the readiness of the Safe City Group to provide everything the Ajman Police needs to support the security work in the emirate.